Jared Leto's Joker will not appear in ‘Birds of Prey’

Although very little by little, we have more and more data on ‘Birds of Prey’, the highly anticipated spin-off of suic Suicide Squad ’based on the character of Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie). The actress herself has just given a clue about another of the most iconic characters in this film universe: the Joker played by Jared Leto in the original.

In an interview with Variety, Margot said it made no sense that the relationship between Harley and Joker would be prolonged so Leto will not appear in the film, even through a cameo: "Why would Harley want to be with a guy who wants to kill her constantly?"

A philosophy that also supports Christina Hodson, screenwriter of the film directed by Cathy Yan: "Robbie really wanted to see Harley with his friends … He is a sociable character by nature and I think the public also needed to see this girls' meeting on the big screen."

The truth is that, this time, the actress wanted to delve deeper into the human side of the character. In addition to attending several TED talks of women with schizophrenia, he devoured the play ‘Locos de amor’, by Sam Shepard. “The wonderful thing about Harley is that it is, by nature, unpredictable. You can react in any way to any situation and this is a gift for an actor. ”

Robbie has also given his opinion on Todd Philipps ‘Joker’: “Joaquin Phoenix has done an extraordinary job, but our movie has nothing to do with it. Philipps's is a much more earthly story. ”