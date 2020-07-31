Jared Leto wants to star in a Blade Runner spin-off! Here's what he said

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Oscar-winning actor Jared Leto a few minutes ago he appeared on his official social network page Instagram to share some photos of Niander Wallace, the iconic character he played in Blade Runner 2049, sequel to Ridley Scott's Blade Runner directed by Denis Villeneuve.

The actor also left a message in the caption accompanying the post, a message through which he let his followers know of have different ideas for a potential Wallace-focused Blade Runner prequel.

Look at the post at the bottom of the article, under which Leto wrote:

"I enjoyed being part of this project. Those scenes with Harrison Ford were among my absolute favorites. As a fan I would like to see another chapter of this story. Ridley Scott's film was significant to me when I was a kid. Maybe one day we can make a story about the origins of Niander Wallace. It would be interesting to find out where this madman comes from. It seems to me a guy who has several things to say. And I have several ideas … "

Earlier this year Denis Villeneuve had claimed to be willing to return to the world of Blade Runner, but only on condition that he can direct a stand-alone film unrelated to the Rick Deckard story. Would you like to see a new feature film set in the narrative universe created by Ridley Scott? Tell us in the comments section.