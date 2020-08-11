Jared Leto unveils the official title of Tron 3 on Twitter: the message moves fans!

Share it:

Yesterday we were able to confirm that the director Garth Davis has been chosen by Disney to direct the highly anticipated Tron 3, the new chapter of the famous science fiction saga to which the name of Jared Leto.

The Oscar-winning actor had in fact confirmed that he was at the center of negotiations for a starring role in the project as early as 2017, but with the official announcement arrived in the last few hours, the star was able to finally opening up to his followers by posting a moving message on Twitter on the importance that the science fiction saga had in his life.

Meanwhile Leto would also seem to have revealed the official title of the third episode of the franchise, which he defined as Tron: Ares. Unfortunately the tweet has been removed and replaced with the one below, in which the subtitle "Ares", as you can see, has simply disappeared.

"I am very excited and proud to confirm that YES – I will be acting in TRON. We will work as hard as possible to create something that I hope you will all love. We have some very special ideas in store for all of you. I am grateful for the opportunity to bring this film to life, especially as both the original video game and the first film had a fundamental impact on me as a child. The fact that I can be part of this new chapter is mind-blowing."

