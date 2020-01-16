Entertainment

Jared Leto talks about 'Morbius'

January 15, 2020
Lisa Durant
We could already see the first preview of 'Morbius', Sony's new bet for the Marvel Universe after 'Venom'. In this we will see Jared Leto giving life to Dr. Michael Morbius, a very sick man with a rare blood disorder. In a desperate bet to live, Dr. Morbius tries a radical cure that will transform him into a vampire with inhuman abilities, and the hunger that this entails.

Jared Leto spoke with IGN after the launch of the trailer to discuss what attracted him to the character. "Morbius, the man, is a rather complex character, that is what really appealed to me. He is someone who has many conflicts in life," Leto said. "He is a guy who was born with a horrible disease and is a gifted person. When he was young, he was very curious about science and medicine and decided to devote his life to finding a cure for the disease that both he and others suffer. But in the road, hell breaks loose. "

Jared Leto is Morbius

Sony Pictures

Leto also added that the battle of Morbius between light and dark, right and wrong, was also much of the appeal of the project.

"Inside Morbius there is a person with a moral code. There is a good person. Ultimately, it is that common struggle between good and evil. And I guess in the end we will see what prevails, that is what I like about this movie "We are not walking on such a clear path, there is no clear line between what is right and what is wrong. There is a gray area. And Morbius is an imperfect person, a deeply complex and imperfect character. And I really loved the fact that here we are catching someone who is like all of us, who has a lot of challenges and problems. "

'Morbius' will hit theaters on July 31, 2020.

