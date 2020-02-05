Jared Leto, Liam Hemsworth and Jake Gyllenhaal share gym

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Become your own gang of friends in the Gym It is always good for those days without motivation, any doubt with a certain exercise or to make the training session more enjoyable and entertaining. That must have thought Jared Leto, Liam Hemsworth Y Jake Gyllenhaal, the trio of aces that we have seen together in the gym thanks to a photo that the first one has shared in his profile of Instagram Just before "playing Twister," Leto jokes in the text that accompanies the image.

But what do these three sharing training? The Joker with Mysterio and the Hemsworth Mercenary in the Gym It does not look like it is a coincidence of fate … The image also appears Jason Walsh, personal trainer in charge of putting Matt Damon, Emily Blunt or John Krasinski for some of his films; which leads us to think that their presence is not there by chance either because 1) that same day he summoned all three to share a random session of training in plan "fitness party", 2) Walsh trained with each of them, but separately and only got together to take the picture; and, 3) Leto, Hemsworth Y Gyllenhaal are getting ready for a new project together that smells like a superhero (and a bit of a villain too).

The third option is the one that makes us the most and, in part, the one that can best match us since the three have had contact with the universe Marvel. From Leto being the vampire Morbius in the new of this cinematic universe, even Gyllenhaal as Mysterio in the last one of Spider-Man and Hemsworth, Thor's brother, and name that has been heard in several pools to interpret Superman if Henry Cavill leaves the paper. It was also rumored that it could be Human Torch in the new of Fantastic Four.