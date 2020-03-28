Jared Leto Discusses Netflix's Tiger King on Twitter

Share it:

Jared Leto wants to get over the coronavirus crisis and is trying different methods. Recall that the actor was on spiritual retreat when all this began to become a problem also in the West and he was caught out of coverage.

"Wow, 12 days ago I went to meditate in the desert in silence. We were completely isolated, without telephones, without communication, etc. We had no idea what was happening outside the compound"He confessed on his Instagram. "Yesterday when I returned I discovered a completely different world, one that has changed forever. If I say I'm hallucinating, I fall short"

Now, already at home, he has really taken the “Netflix and chill” campaign seriously and has decided to hook up with a series with all his followers.

"We will see #TigerKing tonight at #JaredLetoCinemaClub. See you at 6PM PDT here on Twitter"Wrote the actor.

‘Tiger king’(Eric Goode, Rebecca Chaiklin, 2020) is a new Netflix documentary series that follows the adventures of Joe Exotic, lover of animals, the weapons of country music and his multiple wives. For seven chapters, the title accompanies the good Joe on his adventures, including legal ones.

"I have the popcorn, I give play to episode 1”Leto announced that, afterwards, he was commenting on some of the best moments of the chapter. Before, of course, he reminded his fans that having a zoo at home (or outside it) is wrong.

Jared Leto, whose last release was ‘The Outsider’(Martin Zandvliet, 2018) precisely on Netflix, is due for release this summer‘Morbius’(Daniel Espinosa, 2020). If Sony doesn't decide to modify its summer schedule, we'll see it playing the Marvel vampire on August 7.