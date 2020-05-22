Jared Leto and Joker: David Ayer’s mysterious tweet makes Suicide Squad fans dream

Share it:

They are turbulent hours, to say the least for fans of DC Films: with the official announcement of the Justice League Snyder Cut, which will arrive in 2021 on the HBO Max streaming platform, the director David Ayer he has in fact published a cryptic post of his on Twitter Suicide Squad.

As you can see at the bottom of the article, moreover, after congratulating colleague Zack Snyder he also posted a paper related to his original version of Jared Leto’s Joker, a sort of story behind the scenes.

Fans will know for sure that Ayer, just like Snyder, has never made any secret of the many differences between the film version of Suicide Squad and its original montage, which just like Justice League has undergone numerous changes during the post-production: over the years, the director has revealed many unpublished details cut from the film, one of all the many material shot for Joker, whose part has been reduced to almost a cameo despite – reportedly – the scenes with the character would have been enough for an entire film.

What will these posts by Ayer mean? Certainly, Zack Snyder’s sequel is much broader than Ayer’s – at least, large enough to justify a re-release move that has no precedent in the history of cinema – but perhaps the director of Suicide Squad he wants to draw his share of attention. What do you think? Tell us in the comments.