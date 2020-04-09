Jarabe de Palo sings again after more than a year of hiatus

Share it:

Barcelona.- A year after announcing a career break after battling cancer, the leader of Jarabe de Palo, the Spanish Pau Donés, published a video on Wednesday night singing his return.

"I return because the music in my head has returned (…) I return because stepping on stage is the only thing I think about," says the song performed by the 53-year-old artist, accompanied by a guitar.

The video posted on the group's social media, which had been inactive since January 2019, shows a visibly slimmer Donés with a ragged voice, on a sunny balcony in Barcelona.

"If life sticks to you, Jarabe de Palo", he sings to close the video, where he does not offer details on how and when the return will be.

Although the following year he announced that he had recovered, the tumor reappeared in early 2017, which did not prevent the Spanish pop group from releasing the compilation album "50 palos", with an unpublished song, and presenting it on an international tour culminating in December 2018. .

Shortly after, in January 2019, Donés announced that he was interrupting his more than 20-year career to "do other things" and, since then, he disappeared from public life and social networks, where he used to be very active.

He only interrupted this break in December for two charity concerts in Barcelona with which he raised 250,000 euros for the oncology service of a city hospital.

