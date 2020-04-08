Share it:

Disney, although the Skywalker Saga has already concluded in theaters with the movie 'Star Wars: Skywalker's Rise', wants to continue expanding the galactic universe created by George Lucas and, in this case, instead of focusing so much on cinema, has decided to bet on television. The success of 'The Mandalorian' has been incredible and much bigger than expected, especially considering that has only been available in the United States, Canada and the Netherlands, so from Disney they are clear which line to follow from now on.

In the coming years we will see the second season of 'The Mandalorian' and also the series in real action of 'Cassian Andor' (which will work as a prequel to the 'Rogue One' movie) and that of 'Obi-Wan Kenobi'with Ewan McGregor reprising his role from the prequels directed by George Lucas. Although we still don't know much about the series, rumors are starting to emerge and a couple of months ago the last one came from Making Star Wars, one of the most reliable sources about the galactic universe: Jar Jar Binks could appear in the series.

According to Making Star Wars, Jar Jar Binks, and Obi-Wan Kenobi they will have a conversation about what it meant to both of them to have been deceived by the Emperor, and Jar Jar will appear in a different design: bearded. But Ahmed Best, actor who gave life to the hated character, He has spoken about this new rumor to clear doubts.

"As far as I know, it's just a rumor. I mean, I already did all the motion capture with Lucasfilm and they have all the files, so they could use it if they want and it will move like I do, but they don't need me expressly. But yeah there is a rumor that I will be Jar Jar in the Obi-Wan series, so there is no truth, nobody has asked me "

But of course, we must remember that Ewan McGregor was denying that he participated in the series until August 2019, when he already knew this since 2015. So, do we believe ourselves to be Ahmed Best? Despite how hated the character was after 'Episode I: the phantom menaceIt is true that Jar Jar has appeared in several chapters of the animated series 'The Clone Wars', carrying out various diplomatic missions alongside Queen Amidala.