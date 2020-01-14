Share it:

Disney, even though the Skywalker Saga has finished in cinemas with the movie 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker', wants to continue expanding the galactic universe created by George Lucas and, in this case, instead of focusing so much on cinema, He has decided to bet on television. The success of 'The Mandalorian' has been incredible and much bigger than expected, especially considering that It has only been available in the United States, Canada and the Netherlands, so from Disney they are clear which line to follow as of now.

In the next few years we will see the second season of 'The Mandalorian' and also the series in real action of 'Cassian Andor' (which will work as a prequel to the movie 'Rogue One') and that of 'Obi-Wan Kenobi', with Ewan McGregor reprising his role from the prequels directed by George Lucas. Although we still don't know much about the series, rumors are starting to emerge and, the last one, comes from Making Star Wars, one of the most reliable sources about the galactic universe: Jar Jar Binks could appear in the series.

Lucasfilm

According to Making Star Wars, Jar Jar Binks and Obi-Wan Kenobi they will have a conversation about what it meant to both of them to have been deceived by the Emperor, and Jar Jar will appear with a different design: with a beard.

Despite how hated the character was after 'Episode I: the phantom menace', it is true that Jar Jar has appeared in several chapters of the animated series 'The Clone Wars', carrying out various diplomatic missions alongside Queen Amidala.