 Jar Jar Binks could appear in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series

The future of Star Wars is currently centered on the small screen, with several television series in development for Disney + such as the one centered on Cassian Andor or the one that will star Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Although recently the casting requests pointed to a glimpse of the infances of Luke Skywalker and Leia Organa (something natural given the time period in which Deborah Chow's fiction will obviously move) the recent rumor released by Making Star-Wars especially surprises It is the return of one of the most criticized characters in the franchise.

According to the portal, Lucasfilm will incorporate Jar Jar Binks in the Kenobi series. This character played an important role in "The Phantom Menace" but its prominence was reduced considerably in the following two episodes due to the criticisms received. Apparently the two characters would have a scene in which they would reflect on the past and, as it should be noted, he comments that the gungan will wear a beard on his face.

The website is about rumor because it has not yet started filming the series (and everything could change then) but those would be the plans of the study. However it is not known if Ahmed Best would return to interpret it. It would be understandable that he refused to return due to the criticisms he received at the time that forced him to seek medical assistance for episodes of depression and so on.

The last time we saw Jar Jar Binks was at the funeral of Padme Amidala at the end of "Star Wars Episode III – Revenge of the Sith". Binks has also starred in several episodes of the animated series "Star Wars: The Clone Wars".

Via information | Making Star Wars