 Jar Jar Binks actor knows nothing of a possible cameo in Obi-Wan

A few months ago a rumor sprang up, I could even say something crazy, that put Jar Jar Binks in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series preparing. Information that might sound silly but that came from a generally reliable source when talking about Star Wars. We do not know if it will be true, but they have transferred the question to the actor Jamie Stangroom, who assisted with motion capture to recreate the character in Episodes I, II, and III.

The actor, who he has already recognized, suffered a great depression due to the harsh criticism that the character received – and was transferred to him accordingly – after his debut in Episode I, affirms that you have heard absolutely nothing about that rumor, nobody has contacted you for a potential return. In fact Stangroom shares the idea that many fans also maintain, that precisely Lucasfilm will want to get away from a character that has brought him so much criticism in the past.

No, as far as I know, no. They haven't asked me. I just do not know. To be completely honest I think Jar Jar is something Lucasfilm is trying to get away from, I'm not going to hold my breath for a Jar Jar cameo in Obi-Wan but you know who knows.

From the same firm acknowledges that nor would his return be completely necessaryLucasfilm already has a lot of his motion capture data to draw on at any given time.

Everything that Jar Jar motion capture says, you know, Lucasfilm has all that data, so you can put it wherever you want to put it, and it would move like me, you really don't need me.

It should also be remembered that this rumor jumped before the rewriting to which the series will be subjected, and that we already know will be done by the writer Joby Harold, so there could be many changes compared to the initial plans for the series.