Japanese sales charts: Nintendo Switch closes 2019

Japanese sales charts for the coming week have just been released from 23 to 29 December 2019 and, among the best-selling products at the end of the year, we find Pokémon Sword and Shield and the two Nintendo Switch models.

Here is the ranking of the best-selling video games:

(Nintendo Switch) Pokemon Sword and Shield (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19) – 243,476 (2,988,134) (Nintendo Switch) Luigi's Mansion 3 (Nintendo, 10/31/19) – 59.349 (505.998) (Nintendo Switch) Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 52.521 (495.639) (Nintendo Switch) Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (the figure includes the sales of the bundled version) (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 40,905 (1,145,939) (Nintendo Switch) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 40.883 (2,659.009) (Nintendo Switch) Mario & Sonic at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games (Sega, 11/01/19) – 40.866 (195.128) (Nintendo Switch) Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 35,385 (3,453,052) (Nintendo Switch) Dr. Kawashima's Brain Training for Nintendo Switch (Nintendo, 12/27/19) – 34,696 (New) (Nintendo Switch) Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18) – 34,649 (1,263,710) (Nintendo Switch) Tsuri Spirits for Nintendo Switch (Bandai Namco, 07/25/19) – 33,623 (336,995)

This is the hardware ranking instead:

Switch – 141,227 (10,338,048) Switch Lite – 93.041 (1.045.383) PlayStation 4 – 59,123 (7,353,273) PlayStation 4 Pro – 22,226 (1,394,970) New 2DS LL (includes 2DS sales) – 2,875 (1,690,122) New 3DS LL – 170 (5,885,915) Xbox One X – 195 (18,642) Xbox One S – 102 (92,604) PS Vita – 53 (5,863,016)

As you can see, the year of Nintendo ended big thanks to the milestone of million units sold for Nintendo Switch Lite in the few months from the exit and the passing of the 10 million Nintendo Switches sold. Furthermore, the total absence of PlayStation 4 titles in the software ranking cannot be ignored, which suggests the popularity of the Kyoto company's products during the Christmas holidays that have just ended.

Did you know that 40% of Nintendo Switch owners in the US also have PS4 and / or Xbox One?