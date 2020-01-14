Japanese ranking: only Switch games at the beginning of 2020, no PS4 title in the Top 20

Share it:

The incredible success of Nintendo Switch in 2019 finds a direct and tangible manifestation in the first video game sales ranking in Japan in 2020: the Top 20 at the beginning of the year presents only Switch titles, with the total absence of PlayStation 4 or Xbox One games .

As rightly pointed out by VideoGamesChronicle journalists, to track down the first non-Switch video game you have to scroll down to the 22nd position, occupied by the PS4 version of eFootball PES 2020. As far as Microsoft is concerned, the only "consolation" to the atavistic unpopularity of Xbox at the Japanese public seems to be the one represented by the second square occupied by the Switch version of Minecraft.

Here then is the sales ranking of video games in Japan from 30 December 2019 to 5 January 2020, with the number of copies sold and, in brackets, the overall sales of each game.

Pokémon Sword & Shield – 196.925 (3,185,059) Luigi’s Mansion 3 – 52.434 (558.432) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 52,195 (2,711,204) Minecraft Switch – 46.963 (1.192,902) Mario & Sonic at Tokyo 2020 – 44.605 (239.733) Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 43.274 (3,496,326) Dr. Kawashima’s Brain Training – 41.455 (76.151) Super Mario Party – 37,903 (1,301,613) Tsuri Spirits – 30,705 (367,700) Ring Fit Adventure – 30.432 (526.071) Splatoon 2 – 27.378 (827.882) Super Mario Maker 2 – 27,378 (827,882) Disney Tsum Tsum – 16.984 (142.482) Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – 14.441 (762.030) Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 11.586 (1,492,935) Taiko no Tatsujin Drum 'n' Fun – 11,208 (431,790) Super Mario Odyssey – 10,045 (2,057,591) Yo-Kai Watch 4 ++ – 9.486 (56.382) Dragon Quest XI S – 7.973 (471.672) Kirby Star Allies – 7,696 (791,570)

With the arrival of Final Fantasy 7 Remake on the market, Ghost of Tsushima, The Last of Us Part 2 is Cyberpunk 2077, as well as Dragon Ball Z Kakarot, even the most absent-minded of industry analysts speculate on a "grand return" of Sony and the PlayStation 4 video games in the Japanese sales ranking. And this, without considering the advent of PlayStation 5 at the end of the year and the possible commercial surprise regarding the launch of Xbox Series X, also scheduled for late 2020.