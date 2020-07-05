Entertainment

Japan will soon adopt robots inside the rabbit

July 5, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Japanese chain stores, Lawson and FamilyMart, have announced the adoption of simple robots within certain locations. For now, the robots will be used for demonstration purposes only, in order to find a greater application extension in the future.

It is good to clarify that these machines are not animated by artificial intelligence which makes them autonomous, rather they act as tools that allow staff to have greater production efficiency.

A termination in virtual reality will allow employees to guide the movement of robots, which can be found to be activated in each physical retailer that hosts the installation of the appropriate equipment.

Since, due to the stringent removal measures, many stores are staffed, the artificial solution could prove to be of great help for the supply of the same. The goal is to make the robots work in 20 chains by 2022. If the operation turns out to be spot on, their use could have become more varied than simply storing the shelves.

Their first task will be to supply bottled drinks. The robots were developed by TELEXISTENCE inc., Which has spent decades perfecting their structure. Their contribution could prove to be fundamental for elderly and disabled people, opening up new job prospects thanks to the technology car.

