Japan will build a huge mobile robot for the 40th Anniversary Gundam

An 18-meter high mobile robot is being built in Japan to celebrate that 40 years have passed since Mobile Suit Gundam It came to the life of the Japanese and became a reference in the science fiction animation of the country.

As can be read in the Japan Times, this construction will feature 24 fully mobile parts. At the moment it has not been detailed how exactly it will move and what they plan to do in the attraction dedicated to such monstrosity.

A 25-meter station will hold the robot emulating the places where the series robots were built and repaired. The construction will take place at the Gundam Factory in Yokohama, an installation of 9,000 square meters.

The attraction is expected to open its doors at Yamshita Pier on October 1, 2020 with tickets on sale starting in July. Attendees can enjoy a faithful recreation of a mecca that we have spent years admiring in the anime.

Surrounding the robot there will be two buildings with spaces related to the event and stores in which to buy all kinds of merchandising. These buildings will open before the arrival of the robot, as they can be accessed on the weekends of July and August.

The Gundam Global Challenge project began in 2014 as part of the celebrations that have led to the 40th Anniversary of Mobile Suit Gundam, being said challenge the construction of this robot. The anime director, Yoshiyuki Tomino, has been working on the project with the engineers and researchers.

Last year it was announced that a real action film based on Gundam was under development with Brian K. Vaughn as a screenwriter and the anime production team involved to ensure that it is as faithful as possible to the original license.