Japan Sinks 2020: Yuasa's new catastrophic anime is now available on Netflix

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

If you are looking for anime with a strong dramatic component, know that, starting today, it will be possible to admire the latest work by the talented director Masaki Yuasa on Netflix, Japan Sinks 2020. This will be the master's last work before venturing into a long break from Science Saru.

There partnership between Yuasa and Netflix continues in a new original project strongly inspired by the bestselling novel of the same name from 1973. The director is not a new face on the international scene, as his popularity has even reached our cinemas and in the home of Eiichiro Oda, the creator of ONE PIECE, strong passionate about Ping Pong The Animation. However, starting today, it will be possible to take a look at the master's latest effort directly from the catalog of the American giant that describes the anime as follows:

"When a series of earthquakes devastate Japan, a family must make a grueling journey for survival through the sinking archipelago."

Japan Sinsk 2020 consists of 10 episodes, available among other things both in original format and with dubbing in numerous languages ​​including Italian. And you, however, what do you think of this animated series, are you interested in watching? Let us know, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box below.