Japan Sinks 2020: review of the catastrophic anime on Netflix

Throughout its history humanity has been able to give life to a dense imagination concerning the perspective of its own possible annihilation. Protagonists of all the manifestations attributable to such a field are catastrophes of varying proportions. The representation of such phenomena, also widespread in the context of pop culture, demonstrates how the need for man exists and has perhaps always existed imagine the end of the whole or a relevant part of it, to give voice to underground and unacknowledged fears, to enjoy that feeling of admiration and bewilderment of forces capable of overwhelming their smallness, to experience a kind of catharsis in observing the disruption of physical and value structures, to observe society and the intimate nature of individuals through one critical lens .

Even Japanese animation has been able to offer its own convincing interpretation of the catastrophic gender: we talked about it in our review of Tokyo Magnitude 8.0, which we highlighted the high overall quality. Starting from July 9 of this year, the catalog will also be available Netflix it has been enriched with a further animated exponent of the same kind. In the case of Japan Sinks 2020 however, souls from the studio Science Saru based on the novel Nihon chinbotsu of Sakyo Komatsu and directed by Pyeon-gang Ho with the involvement of the famous Masaaki Yuasa in the role of general manager, the characteristics of the catastrophe are perhaps even wider.

Together to survive

To play the role of protagonists of the events narrated during the 10 episodes of Japan Sinks 2020 are the members of the Mutou family, composed of the fourteen year old Ayumu, young promise in the discipline of the relay race, characterized by a kind soul and a still rather childish character, by her younger brother Gou characterized by the desire to take part in the olympics in the field of e-sports and by a repeatedly confirmed form of heterophile, and finally by the couple composed of Koichiro and Mari, united by a remarkable optimism and a significant ability to react to adversity. It is in all respects a fairly ordinary family, whose only peculiarity is identifiable in the origin of the mother, born in the Philippines, but the vicissitudes that the Mutou experience during a journey through Japan on the the edge of the abyss that will test the unity of their blood ties and their beliefs.

However, these ties are not the only ones to be treated by the anime, since soon a further group of characters join the nucleus originally constituted by the Mutou family, expanding the connotations of the concept of family as well as increasing the number of main characters in the anime. Specifically, they share the role of protagonists with Ayumu and his family Kite, a famous Youtuber with a thousand talents who on many occasions plays the role of a sort of deus ex machina, Kunio Ashida, an old traditionalist torn by pain for the loss of his young granddaughter, Haruki Koga, ex Hikikomori who must necessarily give up isolation and finally the exuberant Daniel Zakovic.

The story of Japan Sinks 2020 traces the characteristics of an epic that sees the protagonists just described facing large and small adversities relying on their own spirit of survival and on the consistency of interpersonal relationships. The context that is the background to the events is that of a cruel world which in a non-sweetened way offers a discreet representation to that particular one violence that emerges in situations of decay of social structures, but which actually sleeps in the human soul.

Poised between humanity and cruelty, the most successful aspect of Japan Sinks 2020, in a context without defects, is precisely the description of a adverse environment populated by often hostile individuals, capable of striking at all times and doing it even in the most manners devious and prosaic, in such a way as to attribute responsibility for events, if not to man, solely to chance.

Not all characters who are forced to take part in this struggle for survival enjoy the same attention in terms of characterization. At the origin of this difference in treatment there are reasons that will be clear when one becomes aware of some directions taken by the development of events, but also some protagonists they would have deserved more attention while prisoners of twisted reasons and unrealistic, of unclear subplots or ended too quickly, of trivial and not very thorough evolution processes.

What is hidden in the rubble

The context in which the story of Ayumu and all the other characters is set is not that of the 70s, originally foreseen by the novel by Sakyo Komatsu currently unpublished in Italy: rather, it was decided to transpose the original story into the present era. The chronological change affecting the setting is made tangible by introducing a series of elements and citations to the technological and social context current, the reiteration of which results sometimes forced or in any case incapable of further enhancing the history and topics it deals with.

To this group also belongs a reflection on truthfulness of the information offered by traditional media and especially by the network and the so-called fake news that populate it, a topic certainly full of potential and extremely current as well as more relevant to the narrative context of the anime, but which would probably deserved to be further explored and not only hurriedly mentioned during the first few episodes.

Among the themes of the work, in addition to those on which we have already focused, ample space is reserved for the issues of comparison and coexistence of different cultures and multiculturalism, treated especially but not exclusively, through the antinomy between Gou and his fondness for the English language and intolerance for some aspects of Japanese culture and old Ashido, deeply jealous of its cultural roots and initially suspicious of things or people from outside national borders. Unfortunately, both positions fall into the trivial, addressing the issue superficially and stereotypically.

Related to that reason are the racial discrimination and xenophobia, exemplified by the episode in which the crew of a ship denies getting the Moutu and Kite on board because, according to them, Japanese blood would not flow into their veins. The choice to deal with these issues, of burning topicality especially in the western context, suggests how the anime of Pyeon-gang Ho was perhaps conceived with the purpose of satisfy the tastes of an international audience. Various criticisms of Japanese society and the social problems that characterize it also belong to the framework of the issues addressed during the anime.

Unexpressed potential

We cannot therefore accuse the Netflix anime of being devoid of food for thought, but the major flaws of Japan Sinks 2020 lie in the the way in which the themes already exposed are addressed and above all in the ways and times in which the story develops before coming to its conclusion. In particular, on the dialogue front there are some exchanges of little successful jokes, sometimes forced or almost rise in context.

Furthermore the story is based on a a succession of unlikely and fortuitous elements, and if it is true that the weight of the influence of chance on human existence is one of the many themes that the anime tries to offer to the viewer, all too often the story proceeds through unlikely discovery of objects o meetings at the limit of the impossible and to approach such resolutive episodes a equal number of adverse events it is not enough to restore balance.

The extent of the impact of the gaps highlighted is expanded by one time management of the narration that lends itself to further criticism due to the choice of structuring the work in just 10 episodes, however inserting a good number of characters.

Unfortunately, the problems also afflict the technical and artistic sector of the anime, which in any case settles on a discrete level overall. If it is true that the pivot of the narrative can be identified more in the events experienced by the characters than in the context, the setting of a Japan torn apart by the destructive force of the telluric movements, with its alternation of cities razed to the ground and natural landscapes with a morphological structure altered, might have required a greater level of detail in the realization of the backdrops, whose general quality appears discontinuous.

The same consideration is attributable to the animations, which cannot maintain the same level of quality for the overall duration of the work. Instead, the opening of Taeko Onuki, a lullaby with delicate tones accompanied by the emergence of some sketched images relating to small and intimate moments of family life.