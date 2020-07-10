Japan Sinks: 2020: our first impressions of the new Yuasa anime

Share it:

The announcement by Netflix of the production of an anime inspired by the novel Nihon chinbotsu, did not fail to arouse some curiosity among animation enthusiasts. The reason for this interest is due not so much to the popularity of the work of Sakyo Komatsu, more than renowned at home but currently unpublished in Italy, but the fact that to direct the anime there is a personality of the caliber of Masaaki Yuasa, real master of Japanese animation. What makes it all the more worthy of attention is the fact that Japan Sinks 2020, sees the light only a few months after the previous animated adaptation edited by Yuasa, that Keep Your Hands off Eizouken! which turned out to be one of the most interesting works of the last winter season.

The question that seems legitimate to ask is therefore whether the famous director will once again be able to keep him high quality standards that characterize his works, despite the unusual closeness of the last two works. The renewed involvement of the Science Saru study only increases our optimism about it, but for the final verdict it will be necessary to wait a few more days. In the meantime, we have watched the first, awaited episode of Japan Sinks 2020 and we are ready to reveal to you what our impressions are about it.

An ordinary family and an event out of the ordinary

At the calm rhythm and the melodious sounds of the opening of Taeko Onuki, during this first episode of Japan Sinks 2020, a description of the rapid manifestation of the catastrophe which acts as a catalyst for the plot and an introduction to the characters who are likely to be the protagonists of the subsequent episodes of the anime. The latter belong to a single family unit, that of the Mutou family, but they are found in different places when the earth begins to tremble.

The young woman Ayumi she is intent on training to improve her times in the relay, a discipline in which she seems destined to represent Japan in the next Olympics, although no direct reference is made to this event. The girl's younger brother, Gouinstead, is immersed in a gaming session with a portable console, and does not seem to pay too much attention to the first earthquake. Koichiro, the father of the two boys, is engaged together with colleagues in the assembly of the lighting apparatus of a sports facility. Finally the character of Mari, Koichiro's wife and Ayumi and Gou's mother, introduces herself to the spectators during an airplane trip after which she would have reunited with her family.

The development of the already anticipated cataclysm is described rather quickly with accents that aim, at least initially, to realism rather than some extremes or spectacularizations typical of the works that represent these events. The first earthquakes are in particular welcomed with a feeling of apprehension rather than panic explosionconsistent with the culture and experience of a country that is often forced to face such events. Obviously the atmosphere immediately becomes darker when suddenly a much more violent earthquake than the previous ones tears the city turning Tokyo into a heap of rubble.

The rubble of Tokyo

All members of the Mutou family will therefore be forced to face the consequences of the tragic outcome of the events: the plane on which Mari travels is forced to face an emergency landing, Gou is violently hit by a chair that injures him in the face, Ayumi witnesses the collapse of the locker room where he was together with the other athletes and ends up unwillingly abandoning his companions who lie wounded in the rubble, Koichiro is involved in the collapse of a building from which he fortunately emerges unharmed. Each of the protagonists finds themselves in wander the remains of the city, pushed by desire to reunite with family members with the hope that the earthquake spared its lives.

The awaited moment fortunately materializes also thanks to the intervention of Koichiro, who illuminates the stairway of a temple with the same colorful lights that he had used to embellish the courtyard of the house which is now empty and semi-destroyed, suggesting in a not too hermetic way that the concept of home is linked more to the people who occupy it than to the building itself.

Among the general characteristics of the work that we can already deduce starting from this first episode there is certainly the presence of a excellent technical sector and the choice to adopt a graphic style quite similar to that of the aforementioned Keep Yours hands off Eizouken! , and therefore far from the experimentalisms of other Yuasa works, of which we have already spoken to you on the occasion of our review of Devilman Crybaby or the famous the Tatami Galaxy, present in the list of products that have been added to the Netflix anime catalog of July.

Unlike the palette of bright colors that stand out in the already mentioned Keep your Hands Off Eizouken, in this case it is possible to notice the use of dull shades tending to white or gray, probably to better render the most tones from a graphic point of view gloomy of this anime. The urban setting appears likely and cured right down to the smallest details as well as the character design, characterized however by a certain angularity of forms and suddenly not very soft.

As far as the characters are concerned, the few dialogues present in the first episode do not yet allow us to venture hypotheses on the quality of the characterization, although it should be stressed that so far we have not witnessed exchanges of particularly incisive or inspired lines or monologues. If we were to judge only from what we have seen so far, the characters could even appear slightly subdued compared to other anime directed by Yuasa but we are sure that there is still much to discover about them and how they will react to the events that see them involved.