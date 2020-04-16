Japan Sinks: 2020, new visual for the original anime coming to Netflix in the summer

Share it:

Japan Sinks: 2020 it will be the last original series of Masaaki Yuasaa, as the famous director has already announced his resignation as president of Science Saru to take a break from work. However, everything seems ready for the anime arriving simultaneously with Japan on the streaming giant Netflix.

We had the chance to spot the new series by director di Devilman Crybaby thanks to the first images of Japan Sinks: 2020 revealed just a few weeks ago. The original adaptation is inspired by a Japanese novel, and will focus on a series of natural disasters that will suddenly seize Japan. The plot of the anime also follows:

"The anime narrates the events of the Muto family and of the two brothers Ayumu and Go. The 4 members of the family are suddenly involved in an earthquake that brutally hits the city of Tokyo. The natural disasters that have followed one another since then force the Muto family to escape from the city, in a surreal and frightening climate. "

For the occasion, moreover, Science Saru has released a new promotional poster on the net, the same one you can admire at the bottom of the news, accompanying the visual to a launch window for the international debut on Netflix, expected at the moment in summer. Yuasa, before resigning as president of the study, wanted to emphasize that the anime production seems already completed.

