Japan responds to Covid: Uber Eats brings food and manga to citizens' homes!

Uber Eats, the famous food and drink ordering platform launched in 2014, has recently decided to expand its fleet of offers in Japan, starting an interesting collaboration with the chain of stores Lawson. In addition to food in fact the service also started distributing manga, enjoying stellar success.

According to what reported by SoraNews24, the two companies would have decided to test the initiative by joining just over 400 Lawson stores, spread across the territory of ten prefectures. The idea came about as a consequence of the inconvenience caused by the health emergency, and apparently tens of thousands of Japanese customers would be taking advantage of it. At the bottom of the article you can take a look at the order of a SoraNews employee.

Lawson is an extremely popular chain of convenience stores in Japan, which has recently become famous in the West because of the massive anime-themed investments. A few months ago the company even commissioned a commercial to the guys from Studio Ghibli, receiving millions of views on social channels.

And what do you think of it? Would you use such services if they existed in Italy? Let us know with a comment!