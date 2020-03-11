Japan is serious about manga piracy: a bill approved

Share it:

Since the closure of Mangastream, the fight against piracy has undergone a sharp surge against those sites considered malevolent towards Japanese publishing. In this regard, the Japanese government has recently passed a bill that further strengthens the uncompromising line against offenders.

Piracy plays a large role in the world market, both in the animation and publishing industries. In the face of this very strong phenomenon, the Japanese government approved today a bill aimed at further contrasting the networking of copyrighted material.

More correctly, it's about include in the current anti-piracy law -that currently includes only video and music formats- also manga, magazines and academic documents. Means will also be enhanced prevent access to those malicious sites who favor illegal securities, offering high fines and up to five years' imprisonment. Obviously there will be some exceptions, such as downloading fan-fiction works and sharing screenshoot of images not protected by copyright. However, the measures in question will be applied in full by January 1, 2021.

And you, on the other hand, what do you think of this position taken by the government of the Rising Sun, will it have the expected effects or will it not bring about substantial changes? Tell us yours, as usual, in the space provided below.