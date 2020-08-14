Japan, Gundam statue is ready and moving: live demonstration this fall

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The gigantic 1: 1 reproduction of Gundam in Yokohama has finally been completed and is able to take its first steps. The news was reported a few hours ago by several Japanese news sites together with the video visible above, which shows the construction process of the gigantic robot and some wheel controls.

Playback of the RX78-2 was truly accomplished in record time, not a surprise when we consider the huge economic investment and the importance of the work. We remind you that just two months ago the robot was in the last stages of construction and that last August 4 a video was shown in which the giant took its first steps.

Of course, before the RX78-2 can touch the ground, further checks and a series of private tests are needed, but according to what was announced today, the first live stream with a very short exhibition open to the public will be held next autumn. upon return of the health emergency.

We remind you that this will not be the only Gundam capable of moving. A second much larger reproduction is in fact being planned in China, and will see the light in the first half of 2021. It has not yet been confirmed whether this robot will also be able to move.