Japan, former employee sues a famous animation studio: 23,000 euros returned

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Japanese newspaper Asashi Shimbun reported on Wednesday an update on the ongoing case between an animator and the famous studio 4 ° C Production, already responsible for the realization of works such as Berserk – The golden age is Children of the Sea. The legal proceeding ended with a repayment of 2.86 million yen.

According to reports, a former employee decided to report the study last October because of the grueling working hours, prohibited by Japanese law and not present on the collaboration agreement. After about six months of confrontation between the two sides, the animation studio gave up and made the transfer of about 23,000 euros in early June.

The employee's legal representative commented on the court decision: "The choice to reimburse the amount due to my client is a recognition of their mistakes, which in this case consist in having forced an employee to work over and over again outside the established time. However, the court's choice not to punish the studio's illegal behavior leaves us stunned". The title of the work on which the animator would work has not been confirmed, but given the timing it is likely that it is the 2019 film Children of the Sea.

And what do you think of it? Is a refund a sufficient punishment? Let us know in the comments! Also on the subject of Children of the Sea, we remind you that the film is also recently available in Italy in the home video edition.