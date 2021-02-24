Japan, crazy growth in the manga sector: sales increased by 32% compared to 2019

On February 22, 2021, the important Japanese company Nihon Shuppan Hanbai announced the results of a survey carried out in the last quarter of 2020, addressed to 1700 bookstores scattered throughout Japan. According to the report the stores in question recorded an increase in sales of 4.3% compared to 2019despite the outbreak of the pandemic.

The survey asked bookstores to note the number of physical copies sold during 2020, and according to the results the only month with insufficient sales was April, obviously conditioned by the appearance of Covid and the subsequent lockdown. In all cases, an increase of 4.3% is incredible, especially considering that 2020 was the first year in which growth has been recorded since 1999.

The merit of this increase is mainly due to the Demon Slayer phenomenon, since the manga of Gotouge was the only one able to record an increase in sales in the middle of the pandemic. Among others, Jujutsu Kaisen also contributed significantly in the last two months of 2020, marking an increase of close to 235% since the debut of the MAPPA anime in January 2021.

Unfortunately, however, not all that glitters is gold, as they responded to a 31.5% growth in manga sales two major declines in book and magazine sales, down by 1% and 8.7% respectively. Novels, textbooks and manuals have always been the major source of income for bookstores, so a similar contraction can only cause concern. Nippan’s next poll is expected to be released next fall.