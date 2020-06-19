Entertainment

Japan, 100 authors together to fight Covid: the "Manga Day to Day" project is born

June 19, 2020
Maria Rivera
Comic Days, the famous online service of Kodansha dedicated to the world of Japanese comics, recently launched a new Covid-themed initiative to combat disinformation and raise awareness among the Japanese public. The project, called Manga Day to Day, provides for the collaboration of a hundred artists.

The initiative calls for a Covid-themed page to be published daily for the next three months, conceived and created by one of the writers. The idea is to entertain the public by making information and reminding everyone that, despite the reopening of many activities, the problem is still very present.

On Monday the first strip created by Tetsuya Chiba, author of Rocky Joe. Tuesday was the turn of Kenshi Hirokane (Kosaku Shima), and subsequently it fell to Daiju Yanauchi (Gaki Rock) e You are Ishikawa (Ningen Nyumon). Japan therefore proves to be still very active as regards the fight against Covid: in fact, you will remember that a few days ago it was announced that Uber Eats would even start distributing manga to citizens so as not to let them leave the house.

And what do you think of it? Do you like the idea? Let us know with a comment! In case you were a fan of Japanese comics then, we advise you to take a look at the latest news about manga piracy, shared by Kudasai a few weeks ago.

