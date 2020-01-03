January Trony Flyer: Best of Sales with discounts of up to 50% on games and consoles

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Trony launched the first named January flyer Better than the sales, with offers valid until 30 January. Let's see in detail the discounts for the video games and consoles category active in the group's stores and online on the site.

Let's start with FIFA 20 for sale at 49.99 euros in Xbox One or PlayStation 4 version, also the chain offers for the entire current month the annual PlayStation Plus subscription sold to 44.99 euros instead of 59.99 euros with a saving of 25% on the list price.

Xbox One S 1TB bundled with Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order costs instead 229.95 euros instead of 299.99 euros, as a last offer we report a 50% discount on various games for all platforms, depending on the availability and stocks of the individual Trony stores. It is not excluded that in the coming weeks the chain may offer other offers to integrate the current flyer.

The offers shown may not be valid in all Trony stores, which are managed independently by individual groups scattered throughout the country, the advice is to go to the store closest to you and check the validity of the promotions or the presence of other discounts other than those reported in this news.