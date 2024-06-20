Janet Planet Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need to Know

Janet Planet is the highly anticipated feature film debut of acclaimed playwright Annie Baker, winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Starring the Emmy-winning Julianne Nicholson and newcomer Zoe Ziegler, this intimate coming-of-age drama immerses us in the world of 11-year-old Lacy and her free-spirited mother, Janet, set against the backdrop of rural Massachusetts in the summer of 1991. With meticulous attention to character and the natural flow of time, Janet Planet has earned glowing reviews from critics following its festival premieres.

Janet Planet Release Date:

Janet Planet is scheduled to hit theaters in the United States on June 21, 2024. This marks the film’s wide release, as it has already premiered to critical acclaim at several prestigious festivals, including the 50th Telluride Film Festival in September 2023 and the 2023 New York Film Festival. The film will then expand to more nationwide theaters the following week, June 28, 2024.

The June 21st release date positions Janet Planet alongside other highly anticipated independent films, including The Bikeriders, Firebrand, and It Ends With Us. However, Annie Baker’s debut feature is poised to stand out with its delicate, character-driven storytelling and powerful performances at its core.

Janet Planet Storyline:

At the heart of Janet Planet is the relationship between the title character, Julianne Nicholson, an acupuncturist and free-spirited hippie, and her 11-year-old daughter, Lacy, portrayed by newcomer Zoe Ziegler in a breakthrough performance. Set in the summer of 1991 in rural Western Massachusetts, the film follows Lacy as she spends her vacation at home, deeply immersed in her vivid imagination.

As the summer progresses, Lacy becomes increasingly captivated by her mother, Janet, who invites three visitors into their orbit: her boyfriend Wayne (Will Patton), her friend Regina (Sophie Okonedo), and local theater group leader Avi (Elias Koteas). Janet’s captivating presence makes each of these characters mesmerized, much like Lacy herself. However, the young girl remains fiercely attached to her mother, even as she grows frustrated by Janet’s wandering attention.

Through this intimate mother-daughter dynamic, writer-director Annie Baker explores the ineffable experience of a child’s perspective on the passing of time and the complexities of falling out of love with one’s parent. Baker’s meticulous approach to character and dialogue, honed through her acclaimed stage work, shines through in this singularly sublime film debut.

Janet Planet Cast Members:

The standout performances in Janet Planet are led by:

Julianne Nicholson as Janet, the free-spirited acupuncturist and mother at the heart of the story. Nicholson, an Emmy winner for her role in the HBO series Mare of Easttown, brings a magnetic, unaffected quality to the character.

Zoe Ziegler as Lacy, Nicholson’s 11-year-old daughter. This is a breakthrough role for the young actress, who captures a child’s wonder, vulnerability, and growing independence, navigating the complexities of her relationship with her mother.

Elias Koteas, as Avi, the leader of the local theater group, becomes drawn into Janet’s orbit. Koteas, known for his work in films like Chicago P.D. and The Thin Red Line, brings a subtle intensity to his portrayal.

Will Patton as Wayne, Janet’s boyfriend. Patton, recognized for his performances in Yellowstone and Frailty, imbues his character with a gentle, earnest quality.

Sophie Okonedo as Regina, Janet’s friend. The acclaimed actress (Slow Horses, Hotel Rwanda) lends the ensemble a warm, grounded presence.

The supporting cast is rounded out by Mary Shultz, Edie Moon Kearns, June Walker Grossman, and Abby Harri in more minor but impactful roles.

Janet Planet Creators Team:

Janet Planet is the feature directorial debut of acclaimed playwright Annie Baker, who also wrote the film’s screenplay. Baker is widely recognized for her Pulitzer Prize-winning play The Flick and other acclaimed works like Circle Mirror Transformation and The Aliens, which showcase her meticulous approach to character, dialogue, and the rhythms of everyday life.

Baker’s transition to filmmaking has been eagerly anticipated, and Janet Planet demonstrates her ability to translate her distinctive storytelling style to the screen. The film is produced by Dan Janvey, Derrick Tseng, and Andrew Goldman, with Baker also serving as a producer.

The creative team behind the camera includes cinematographer Maria von Hausswolf, whose previous credits include the acclaimed drama Never Rarely Sometimes Always, and editor Lucian Johnston, known for his work on films like Honey Boy and The Last Black Man in San Francisco.

Where to Watch Janet Planet?

Janet Planet is set to receive a theatrical release in the United States. The film will premiere in select theaters on June 21, 2024, and expand to more theaters nationwide the following week, June 28, 2024.

The film’s distribution is being handled by the independent studio A24, known for championing unique, character-driven stories and supporting the work of emerging filmmakers. Given A24’s track record and the positive buzz surrounding Janet Planet, the film is expected to receive a robust theatrical rollout, allowing audiences to experience the captivating mother-daughter drama on the big screen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A24 (@a24)

While no official streaming release date has been announced yet, Janet Planet is likely to eventually be available on various on-demand and streaming platforms, allowing a wider audience to discover Annie Baker’s critically acclaimed debut feature.

Janet Planet Trailer Release Date:

The official trailer for Janet Planet was released on May 10, 2024, providing audiences with their first glimpse of the film’s intimate, naturalistic storytelling and the powerful performances at its center.

The trailer immediately immerses viewers in the world of Janet and Lacy, establishing the strong bond between the mother and daughter and the arrival of the three visitors who enter their lives. The footage showcases the film’s evocative visual style, with cinematographer Maria von Hausswolf’s camera capturing the quietly profound moments that unfold.

Critics and film enthusiasts have enthusiastically greeted the trailer, which has been praised for conveying the film’s delicate emotional undercurrents and the captivating presence of Julianne Nicholson and newcomer Zoe Ziegler. The trailer’s release has further heightened anticipation for the movie, which promises to be a standout entry in the independent film landscape.

Janet Planet Final Words:

Janet Planet is a remarkable feature film debut from acclaimed playwright Annie Baker. A Pulitzer Prize winner, Baker’s meticulous attention to character and the rhythms of everyday life has now found a stunning cinematic expression.

Anchored by Julianne Nicholson’s magnetic performance as the eponymous mother and Zoe Ziegler’s breakthrough turn as her daughter Lacy, the film immerses us in their relationship’s intimate, emotionally charged world. As Lacy navigates the complexities of falling out of love with her mother, the film explores the ineffable childhood experiences, the passing of time, and the complexities of family.

Through its delicate, naturalistic approach, Janet Planet stands out as a uniquely poignant and reflective coming-of-age story. It has already resonated deeply with critics and audiences who have had the chance to experience it. With its wide release on the horizon, this film is poised to captivate and linger in the minds of all who witness Annie Baker’s singular vision brought to life on the screen.