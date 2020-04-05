Jane Fonda resumes her videos to exercise at home

Share it:

11 lessons we learned from Jane Fonda.

The actress returns to the 80s with her VHS tapes.

That Jane Fonda is wonderful is something we already knew. At 82 years old, he continues to have the same strength and vitality as in his younger years. We have been able to see how she was detained every Friday in front of the United States Capitol in Washington DC for protesting against climate change. He has also let us see how he accepts the passage of time leaving his hair completely white and debuting this new look at the last Oscar Awards gala while repeating a dress that he wore in his closet for 6 years next to the famous red coat (the last garment of clothes to be bought) that have become a symbol of their demonstrations.

Now that, like everyone else, the actress has been forced to stay at home as a measure to end the coronavirus, she continues her fight. And it does it in the best possible way: inviting us to exercise with it. Remember his famous aerobics videos 'Fit With Jane Fonda'? Those VHS tapes of home training that in the 80s led her to amass a fortune with which she could finance her activity as a militant, have now returned through Tik Tok. About four decades later, Jane slips on her leggings and leg warmers as she gets us in shape.

But Fonda does nothing for the sake of it and the video has a very special surprise at the end. After performing a series of exercises, he warns us: "You know what? There are already a lot of videos to exercise on television, on computers … What I would really like you to do is work with me for the planet. There is a climate crisis, there is an emergency. So while you are on your sofa or on your yoga mat, can you join me on Virtual Fire Drill Friday? The future needs you. I need you. "

Although now it has to be from home and in a virtual way, the actress does not plan to abandon the fight to which she has devoted herself body and soul in recent months. "Join me on our virtual # FireDrillFriday🔥 this Friday at 11am PT / 2pm ET to keep up the pressure on politicians to adopt a #GreenNewDeal, end new fossil fuels and enact a just transition to a renewable economy that protects workers and communities. Let's tackle the climate crisis while we stay home. "

We have already seen that Jane is capable of anything to get what she wants. Even going back to aerobics and making our Friday a lot better with this return to the past, thinking a lot about the future.