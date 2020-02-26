Jane Fonda decides to leave the plastic surgery at 82

Share it:

Jane Fonda is one of the most admired actresses of Hollywood, and in recent times is your activism the one that occupies the most news about her. The protagonist of Klute is committed to the fight against climate changeHe has even moved to Washington to protest climate change every Friday and urge the government to pass a law that replaces fossil fuels with renewable energy to zero global emissions.

It is not the only cause that Jane Fonda He has defended throughout his life. He also opposed the US military intervention in the Vietnam War and has demonstrated in defense of the victims of sexual harassment, of the rights of working women and is one of the voices of feminism in United States. The actress is also an icon of style and mature beauty.

Precisely in an interview for the Canadian edition of the magazine Elle, the actress has talked about the plastic surgery and the fear of get older: "I cannot pretend that I am not vain, but there will be no more plastic surgery, I will no longer have surgery. I have to work every day to accept myself."Fonda added.

The actress explained in a documentary for HBO that she had resorted to the scalpel on numerous occasions: "I hate the fact that I had the need to physically alter myself to feel that I am well. I wish I was not like that … I wish I was more brave. But I am as I am "he counted Jane Fonda In that documentary.

Now, the actress seemed determined to accept herself as she is, and also ensures that she will be shown naturally in the social networks. Once again, Jane Fonda once again gives a lesson in honesty and is sure to receive the applause of many of her followers.