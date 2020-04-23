 Jamie Lee Curtis would fall from The Mandalorian due to scheduling problems

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A few weeks ago we had the pleasant news that the actress Jamie Lee Curtis could be added to the distribution of "The Mandalorian"They had seen her on several occasions visit the filming set of the series. Now we have the sad update that this possible incorporation falls apart.

The actress would have been very close to joining the project. In fact, it is said that there was read the scriptsHe had wardrobe tests and meetings on his appearance and they could even make his action figure if at any given time they saw him interesting. I know it was a character for the second and third seasons of the series. Everything was going to be done with a second “secret” filming team, to try to keep his surprise — which, as we see, could not have been.

However, as we say, all this is dismantled due to the actress's busy schedule —Particularly the filming of a movie. Curtis has had several filming this year, and next year he has others planned, and it is seen that one of them precludes his possible appearance in the series, or at least for that role that had been proposed to him. It is not ruled out that the actress makes an appearance, but in the hypothetical case of appearing, it would be as a different character, a much smaller appearance.

Keep in mind that the second season has already been filmed, so it is not very clear how this fits, if they refer to the fact that his role could not be filmed in the second season, or if all these meetings are more for a third season (which they are already preparing), and in the hypothetical case of being able to participate, shoot some "fast" scenes for the second season, thus priming their role.

Via information | Making Star Wars