Jamie Lee Curtis to appear in The Mandalorian according to rumors

The second season of The Mandalorian could feature a heavyweight performance as it is. Jamie Lee Curtis, the protagonist of Halloween Night who has been seen near the filming of the Disney + series.

Jason Ward, responsible for Making Star Wars with a fairly respectable background in relation to the productions of the Star Wars universe, assures that Curtis has been seen on multiple occasions in the area where the second season of the series was filmed.

Ward warns that due to the current situation, he has not been able to verify this rumor with the sources with the degree of precision with which he does try to corroborate others shared in the past.

He also points out that Curtis could be involved in the filming of Avatar 2, which took place in the same place and on the same date as that of The Mandalorian, when he was seen in the area.

If confirmed, we would see Curtis sharing the screen with Pedro Pascal, Rosario Dawson, Giancarlo Esposito and other confirmed faces for a second season that is still dated for the month of October this year.

At the moment this information is nothing more than a rumor based on very inconclusive observations such as having seen the actress in the vicinity of the place where the second season of the series was filming. Still, Curtis would make a fantastic addition to the raw world of bounty hunters roaming the far reaches of the galaxy.

