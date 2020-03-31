 Jamie Lee Curtis rumored for the second season of The Mandalorian

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The casting of the series "The Mandalorian" It is still news and this time we are going to a renowned actress like she is Jamie Lee Curtis, winner of two Golden Globes. According to the making Star Wars, which is quite reliable, the actress could be part of the Star Wars series that is broadcast on the Disney + streaming platform.

The medium has not been able to confirm the information, and for that reason they themselves treat it as a rumor, but they have been able to see the actress several times on the set of the series, so it looks like it would be more than just a courtesy visit to the film set. However, his sources within production have not been able to confirm anything at the moment. The actress herself has not commented on it either.

Obviously it is not yet known what possible role actress Jamie Lee Curtis, known for "Risky lies" or "The halloween night", in addition to seeing it in the commercial success of last year "Daggers for the Back". Recall that in addition the production of the series is currently paralyzed because of the health crisis that exists at the moment.

Via information | Making Star Wars