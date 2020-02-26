Jamie is already taking sides in the second episode of 'Outlander'

Mark Mainz Sony Pictures

Moreover, Claire realizes that she can't keep working alone. Therefore, he decides to teach Marsali what has been done. Since she has no idea what an autopsy is, the first thing she accuses the doctor is of witchcraft. But he manages to convince her to become his assistant, in his apprentice, that what he has done is not bad because it will help to understand what his illness was and they will be able to save future patients who come. His illness turns out to have been a poisoning. Claire decides to write some recommendations to avoid more cases through writings, something that, like her daughter, warns her, will raise suspicions. How is it possible that I know?

A two-sided game

The walk through the woods leads Jamie to the town where Murtagh has taken the law by his hand. The man who has burned his chest to feather tells them they've got a couple of prisoners. To Jamie's surprise, the captured They are familiar faces, which in amazement prove how the Scotsman is on the side of the English. They are asked to tell them where their leader is, something that, as we expected, they do not reveal to them, and then one of them dies under the sword of the captain who accompanies Jamie. The others return to their cell by order of Jamie himself. Are you really with the red jackets? We will soon discover no.

After the ugly moment lived, he and his new friend, because it seems that this poor man begins to feel sympathy that reveals that he does not feel very well for having crossed the man with a sword but that it is his must, chat. The Scotsman begins to see that he is not the only one who crosses this moral crossroads. Then we see him still on the side of the rebels, or at least flaunting his feeling of humanity, he decides break free to the prisoners in the middle of the night and tell them to tell Murtagh that they should not return. This is communicated to a leader who lives hidden in the forest with his allies in a camp where there are more and more people. "He's walking between two fires," Murtagh says when they tell him what Jamie has done. A goodbye that seemed cold serves with this information so that the godfather returns to trust the character of Heughan, who knows that he will always be, in the end, with his people.

A relationship that wobbles

We turn to Roger and Brianna, who hadn't talked about them yet. Newlyweds have a few problems to address in this new season.