Jamie is already taking sides in the second episode of 'Outlander'

Although last week, on the occasion of his return, 'Outlander' premiered on Sunday, this second episode has returned to its scheduled broadcast, that is, it will be every Monday night when we will have a new chapter. And, what has happened in 'Between Two Fires' ('Between Two Fires')? Well, let's go there.
The revolt has arrived
An English suit burns while Murtagh and his army of rebels "feather" a man. A slightly unpleasant start but that reminds us of the sadism of people when a war begins, which will be the engine of this fifth season. For his part, Jamie now has some "helpers", some Red jackets with those who have to fulfill their mission: find the ringleader of these rebels, who is their godfather, and kill him. He still does not wear the suit of the English army, but directs those to whom he supposedly owes loyalty. We already knew that this season we will see the protagonist enter a dilemma of values, just as we hear you in a conversation while searching for the "traitor" through the forest. Is there a suitable time for war? He wonders while they talk about this tax that the American Independence War will trigger.
A risky step
Meanwhile in the Fraser Ranch We see how Brianna, hidden behind a tree, continues to suffer the consequences of rape without wanting to share it with her own. He paints the portrait of his rapist when a desperate woman brings a wounded before Clairewho unfortunately can't cure. However, this body will serve the doctor to carry out a autopsy, something that, given the time, will not be very well understood. This is how his daughter reminds him, but Claire puts his knowledge above it, because he knows that this will help him in the future with the new community he has decided to call home.
Moreover, Claire realizes that she can't keep working alone. Therefore, he decides to teach Marsali what has been done. Since she has no idea what an autopsy is, the first thing she accuses the doctor is of witchcraft. But he manages to convince her to become his assistant, in his apprentice, that what he has done is not bad because it will help to understand what his illness was and they will be able to save future patients who come. His illness turns out to have been a poisoning. Claire decides to write some recommendations to avoid more cases through writings, something that, like her daughter, warns her, will raise suspicions. How is it possible that I know?
A two-sided game
The walk through the woods leads Jamie to the town where Murtagh has taken the law by his hand. The man who has burned his chest to feather tells them they've got a couple of prisoners. To Jamie's surprise, the captured They are familiar faces, which in amazement prove how the Scotsman is on the side of the English. They are asked to tell them where their leader is, something that, as we expected, they do not reveal to them, and then one of them dies under the sword of the captain who accompanies Jamie. The others return to their cell by order of Jamie himself. Are you really with the red jackets? We will soon discover no.
After the ugly moment lived, he and his new friend, because it seems that this poor man begins to feel sympathy that reveals that he does not feel very well for having crossed the man with a sword but that it is his must, chat. The Scotsman begins to see that he is not the only one who crosses this moral crossroads. Then we see him still on the side of the rebels, or at least flaunting his feeling of humanity, he decides break free to the prisoners in the middle of the night and tell them to tell Murtagh that they should not return. This is communicated to a leader who lives hidden in the forest with his allies in a camp where there are more and more people. "He's walking between two fires," Murtagh says when they tell him what Jamie has done. A goodbye that seemed cold serves with this information so that the godfather returns to trust the character of Heughan, who knows that he will always be, in the end, with his people.
A relationship that wobbles
We turn to Roger and Brianna, who hadn't talked about them yet. Newlyweds have a few problems to address in this new season.
While they try to shoot in the forest, they talk about his new job: it's the Captain from Jamie's army, as we saw at the end of the previous episode. It doesn't seem funny to him that his wife is learning to shoot, although she does much better than him. They talk about the situation they are in, he wants to go back to his time, but as he tells Brianna, now this is his family. Yes, it seems we have a new Roger among us. However, little will last for joy and security when he finds Brianna's sketchbook, where there are several portraits of his rapist, which, seeing the little one Jeremiah it makes the doubt of fatherhood emerge again.
The return of Bonnet
And we reach the final scene. Two women fight hand-to-hand to the delight of a group of men who bet on who will win the fight. When one wins, there it is Stephen Bonnet, dressed as an elegant man and chatting with the high level of the place. We still had not seen him appear, but this ending makes it clear that his character will speak again in this fifth season and that he is still just as cruel. When a man accuses him of having rigged the fight, we see how it is not enough to defeat him, he becomes blind and cuts him with his knife in his leg.
Will you meet the Frasers in the next episode? Is Sam going to call his people for the fight? How will Roger, who has not been in a battle in his life? Several questions have been left open after watching the second episode of this fifth season, to which we will give an eight.
Jamie is already taking sides in the second episode of 'Outlander' was last modified: February 26th, 2020 by Lisa Durant
Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.
Add Comment