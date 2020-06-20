Jamie Foxx's shocking physical change to play Mike Tyson in a biopic

Share it:

Jamie Foxx confirmed that he will play former boxer Mike Tyson in a biographical film.

After several waiting, the project to lead the life of Mike Tyson to the big screen and the actor Jamie Foxx He will be in charge of playing the great boxing heavyweight champion. But, in order to achieve a faithful characterization, the artist had to go through a incredible physical transformation.

Finding Mike (Finding Mike) will be the name of the movie that does not yet have a release date. “It is not a secret that I have been behind Mike Tyson's biopic for some time. People always ask me when it will happen. Things have finally been sorted out and a few months ago we started this journey. One of the first and great challenges is to transform my body”Foxx wrote on his Instagram account, along with a series of unclear photos in front of the mirror in which you can see the growth in your muscle mass. The actor also gave details of the hard training with numerous push-ups that he has undertaken to make his physique resemble that of the boxer.

“Making biographies is a difficult thing. Sometimes it takes 20 years to do it, but officially we get the ball to work. I can't wait to show people what it is, ”the 52-year-old“ Django Unchained ”star said in a dialogue with Hollywood producer Mark Birnbaum on Instagram Live.

Foxx showed off the physical change he's undergone to look like the former heavyweight champion

Foxx further revealed that met Tyson after performing a stand up comedy at age 22, during which he told a joke about the boxer, who was sitting in the audience and approached him at the end of the show.

"I saw it at the height of his career, and then when things got bad and bumpy, I saw it, too. So what excites me about the movie is showing those moments. I think everyone, young and old, will be able to understand this man's journey, ”Foxx said of the boxer who made news not only for his sporting successes but also for being jailed after being found guilty of rape in 1992, later declared in bankruptcy in 2003, and guilty of cocaine possession and driving under the influence in 2007.

Regarding his remarkable physical change, the actor maintained: "I guarantee that people will meet me on the street and ask for autographs, and think I'm Mike."

The release of the highly anticipated film, with Foxx in the lead role, had been first announced in 2014, but there was a six-year hiatus due to some doubts about whether it would be done. This time, everything indicates that "Finding Mike" is a reality.

One of the images shared by the act on Instagram to show his change

