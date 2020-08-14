Entertainment

Jamie Foxx Reveals: "I'll Be Spawn Thanks To Marvel Studios, Here's Why"

August 14, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

During a recent promotional interview the Oscar winner Jamie Foxx spoke of the choice to accept the lead role in Spawn, revealing the importance that i Marvel Studios they had in his decision.

Speaking to Yahoo Movies, Foxx revealed that he understood he was ready to play the role of Spawn / Al Simmons in Todd McFarlane's reboot of the saga. due to the success of Black Panther.

"Indeed, even Todd McFarlane was surprised by my decision"revealed the actor."I said, 'Brother, I know you will make this movie someday and I hope you will remember me when it comes to choosing the lead.' This is because I realized that what Black Panther did was let us know that it is necessary, and the time has come. And Spawn is already an incredibly interesting character himself. And behind this film there are tons of talented people, all ready to bring something special to the audience – be careful".

READ:  Emma Stone, the star of La La Land launches her production house: the details

The new movie Spawn will have a different tone than the original film, especially seen the involvement of Blumhouse and Jason Blum as a manufacturer. Blum himself has promised news to come, and as previously stated, it will take a different direction from most superhero movies and will be a "dark" and "ugly" rated-r with supernatural elements, in stark contrast to the version. campy-dark from 1997.

What are your expectations? Tell us in the comments.

For more information: is a Spawn animated series coming?

Share it:
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.