Jamie Foxx Reveals: "I'll Be Spawn Thanks To Marvel Studios, Here's Why"

During a recent promotional interview the Oscar winner Jamie Foxx spoke of the choice to accept the lead role in Spawn, revealing the importance that i Marvel Studios they had in his decision.

Speaking to Yahoo Movies, Foxx revealed that he understood he was ready to play the role of Spawn / Al Simmons in Todd McFarlane's reboot of the saga. due to the success of Black Panther.

"Indeed, even Todd McFarlane was surprised by my decision"revealed the actor."I said, 'Brother, I know you will make this movie someday and I hope you will remember me when it comes to choosing the lead.' This is because I realized that what Black Panther did was let us know that it is necessary, and the time has come. And Spawn is already an incredibly interesting character himself. And behind this film there are tons of talented people, all ready to bring something special to the audience – be careful".

The new movie Spawn will have a different tone than the original film, especially seen the involvement of Blumhouse and Jason Blum as a manufacturer. Blum himself has promised news to come, and as previously stated, it will take a different direction from most superhero movies and will be a "dark" and "ugly" rated-r with supernatural elements, in stark contrast to the version. campy-dark from 1997.

