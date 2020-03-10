Jamie Foxx leaves the movie Spawn jeopardizing its financing

About McFarlane with the movie Spawn He is being hell at the height of his own character. In recent years the project has gone through all possible phases and now it seems to be in danger again.

Speaking with the medium Shoryuken (specialized in fighting video games) the director talked about the inclusion of Spawn in Mortal Kombat 11, as he will be the last paid fighter to arrive at the NetherRealm game.

During the conversation he addressed the bad news he received recently.

Last week I received discouraging news, we had the winner of an academy award that was going to make the film with us, but it has fallen. We had people who were willing to finance the project whenever we had it with us, but there were agenda conflicts and things had to change. That's how close we are to end this.

McFarlane does not at any time confirm that Jamie Foxx is that actor he refers to, but he looks completely because he was the only Oscar winner who had been linked to the project since 2018.

Recently, the director and creator of the character said that he has received several offers to finance the project thanks to the success of Joker, which has boosted Hollywood's interest in producing adult rating films, something McFarlen does not intend to give up on this draft.

The film will not get ahead if this year production is not started. McFarlane recently stated that this is the time and if the opportunity passes, there will be nothing to do later, that he will abandon the idea.