 James Wan will produce the Aquaman: King of Atlantis miniseries for HBO Max

Warner Bros. embarks on a new project for its HBO Max streaming platform and will come to take advantage of the success that “Aquaman” reaped in December 2018, counting on it the architect of that, the filmmaker James Wan. As just announced, the study will conduct a animated miniseries divided into three parts in which Wan will participate as executive producer. Each of the independent episodes will have its own story following the adventures of Aquaman as protector of the depths.

The series, titled “Aquaman: King of Atlantis”, Will begin “with the Aquaman's first day in his work as king of Atlantis. Fortunately, he has his two royal advisers to support him: Vulko, the scholar, and Mera, the warrior princess who controls the water. Between dealing with unscrupulous surface dwellers, wicked elders from beyond time and his own half-brother who wants to overthrow him, Aquaman is going to have to accept the challenge and prove to his subjects, and himself, that he is the right man to the trident. "

This DC property is a fan favorite, rich in familiar characters and dynamic stories, ”says Sarah Aubrey, head of original HBO Max content. After the blockbuster of Warner Bros. Pictures, we are sure that ‘Aquaman: King of Atlantis’ will be an exciting addition to our already robust programming for children and families.

Victor Courtright Y Marly Halpern-Graser They will serve as showrunners and co-executive producers. Wan will produce under his Atomic Monster banner along with Michael Clear, Rob Hackett and Sam Register of the company. Warner Bros. Animation will also obviously be behind producing.

At the moment nothing has been said about the possibility of Jason Momoa participating in the series lending his voice to the character.

Via information | EW | Variety