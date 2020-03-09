James Wan will develop a monster movie for Universal

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Thanks to the reception of 'The invisible man', Universal's monsters are back in the spotlight after the disaster that 'The Mummy' meant. Now, as THR points out, James Wan will join Universal Pictures for a monster movie, still without a title, and that seems to be inspired by those classic stories.

Wan himself will produce the new film, which according to the sources that point THR will take its clues from the classic legacy of Universal's monsters and illuminate it through a modern prism. And who is inspired? It is easy to find out the monster itself: apparently the story will focus on a group of teenagers who discover that a neighbor is building a monster in their basement. And by accident, the boys will release the creature.

Getty / Universal





Robbie thompson, in charge of writing 'Supernatural' by The CW, is preparing a script for the film that still has no title. As the first data indicate, it seems that the project will have a lot of inspiration from the history of 'Frankenstein' in its background; talking about the Universal classic, the CEO of Blumhouse, Jason BlumHe recently revealed that he would love to approach the character.

"I would love to make Frankenstein. I commissioned our filmmakers to try to discover Frankenstein directly. I don't know if anyone else is doing it, I don't know anything about it, but I'd love to try it and I'm looking forward to the great idea … the best ideas are They feel like, 'My God, it's so obvious, why didn't this happen before?' If we could get something so good for Frankenstein, I would love to try it. "

'The invisible man' is currently in theaters and is about to exceed 100 million worldwide. Currently has a collection of 98 million dollars.

Regarding Wan's new projects, 'Malignant' will arrive in August, will hit theaters on August 14, 2020. He is also involved as a producer in several projects, such as 'Warren File: The Devil Made Me Do It', scheduled for September . It also seems that he will direct 'Aquaman 2', scheduled for 2022.