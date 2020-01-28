James says goodbye to Bryant: "I didn't think in a million years that this would be the last conversation"

The world of sport continues mourning the premature death of Kobe Bryant. The former basketball player died Sunday with one of his daughters and seven other people after a helicopter accident. Since then, thousands of farewell and support messages have flooded social networks.

One of the last to pronounce has been LeBron James. Both players met in the 2002 All Star Game, when 'The King' rHe got some 'la mamba' slippers, Legend of the Lakers.

"I'm not ready but here it goes. Uncle, I'm sitting here trying to write something in this post but every time I try I'm crying at the thought of you My niece Gigi and the friendship / bond / brotherhood we had. I literally listened to your voice every Sunday morning before I left Philadelphia to return to Los Angeles, "begins the text he has dedicated on his Instagram account.

"I didn't think in a million years that would be The last conversation we would have. But what the hell? I have a broken heart and I am devastated, brother. I love you, big brother. My heart is with Vanessa and the girls. I promise you that I will continue with your legacy. You mean a lot to all of us, especially in the Laker Nation, "he adds.

"It is my responsibility to wear this shirt and keep moving forward. Please give me strength from heaven to protect me. There are so many things I want to say but right now I can't because I can't stand it. Until we meet again, brother, "he concludes.

The message has been widely shared and commented on by his followers. In less than 24 hours, it already has more than 8,800,000 likes.

Gasol: "My older brother … I can't believe it"

One of his closest companions, the Spanish player Pau Gasol, also dedicated a few words to him to know the sad news. Gasol and Bryant conquered two rings of NBA champions.

In his message via twitter he did not hide his utter desolation: "More than devastated … My older brother … I can not, I can not believe it," he said.