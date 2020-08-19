James Rodríguez revealed the unusual reasons that led him to leave Bayern Munich

Share it:

James Rodríguez gave details of his stay in Germany (REUTERS)

The future of James Rodríguez is uncertain. After the new league title that Real Madrid won, and what was the early elimination in the Champions League at the hands of Manchester City in the round of 16, the team led by Zinedine Zidane will have to analyze what will happen to several footballers from the squad that didn't see much action since the French coach's return to the White House bench.

While waiting for this definition, whether he will stay in the Spanish capital or if he will seek a new horizon, Rodríguez took advantage of his vacation time to reveal details of your two-year stay in Germany. In June 2017, and after several seasons at Real Madrid, the club chaired by Florentino Pérez loaned him to Bayern Munich with a purchase option.

“The Germans are very cold people, although I received a spectacular treatment at the club; they loved me a lot '‘, explained the Colombian midfielder in dialogue with the podcast of journalist Daniel Habif.

In the same vein, James toasted an x-ray of what German culture is like and what it cost you to adapt to a different way of working to which he had lived in his previous experiences in Europe. "In Germany they only think about work, they are machinesOne would arrive and say hello, change, train and 'bye,' each one with his life, '' he warned.

How did you get along with the language? For the footballer who emerged from Envigado F.C in his country before being transferred to Banfield in Argentina, Rodríguez was forceful: “German cost me a lot because I didn't feel like it either, I told the teacher I had that I wasn't going to waste his time or mine. I don't want to, I couldn't handle German, it was a language that I didn't want to learn, ”said the midfielder who arrived at Porto in Portugal in 2010.

For James, his adaptation to Munich was complicated (REUTERS)

After the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons, Rodríguez won three titles in the most powerful club in German football: two editions of the Bundesliga and one of the German Cup were the conquests that the left-hander achieved in his time in Bavarian football. In addition, he was chosen in the ideal team of the highest competition in the first title he won with Bayern. Despite the fact that in his step he contributed 25 goals and 20 assists in official tournaments, the institution did not make use of the option and had to return to Real Madrid a year ago.

"The cold cost me a lot, in Munich there is a lot of quality of life, but I couldn't be comfortable there‘ ‘, said one of the most prominent players of the Colombia team in recent times about another of the problems he had during his stay in Germany that led him to make the decision not to continue at Bayern.

Without football with his team, since the 2020 Copa América edition was postponed to next year due to the advance of the coronavirus pandemic, James has a central objective: to find his new destination, far from Madrid, to relaunch his career in European football.

