James Rodríguez broke the silence: "To the club I wanted to leave, Real Madrid did not leave me"

James Rodriguez broke the silence (Reuters)

James Rodriguez He is going through his fourth season at Real Madrid, which add to his two years on loan to Bayern Munich. However, the Colombian does not have the minutes he intends inside the white set since it is not to the liking of his coach, Zinedine Zidane.

This is how the coffee midfielder understood it in an interview with the local portal "Snail gol", where he assured that "in Madrid there are players of great quality and I know that with my talent, and some continuity, I could help the team in many facets. But I understand that Zidane has his base ”.

At the same time, former Benfica acknowledged that his role in the team is not leading And that, in addition to training, he is also thinking about his future: "Wherever I am, I have to perform at my highest level."

The Colombian is training but does not have the playing time he wants – EFE / Juan Carlos Hidalgo / Archive



"There was a very good proposal from a Spanish teamI would not like to say the name of the team, which Real Madrid rejected, "revealed James Rodriguez. “I knew from the beginning of the season that my role in Madrid was not going to be a leading one. In the first training sessions in August they left me out in the tactical works, I felt uncomfortable because I had never experienced that ”he added.

"I started the preseason with Madrid inadvertently, because I thought this operation was closed before with the other Spanish club. Sincerely to the club I wanted to go, they didn't let me. They wanted me to go to another team ”he sentenced.

Everything indicates that this club is nothing more and nothing less than Atlético de Madrid, since in the transfer window of 2019, Enrique Cerezo, president of the painting mattress He assured: "We tried to hire him in the summer, at the beginning of the season, but then at the end the negotiation twisted and he ended up staying."

"There was also an offer from Italy, but it did not convince me because I felt it was not good, "he confessed. "At the time, my representative Jorge Mendes (the same as CR7's) told me that Real Madrid had called him, that he had a proposal from China, I told him that, 'I am not going to China for more than they (the Madrid) want '. I was not ready to go to China because I feel that I can give much more to European football ”, he stated.

James Rodriguez was very grateful to Bayern Munich – REUTERS / Andreas Gebert

The 29-year-old Colombian, who recognized that "if they give me a choice, I would choose a club where I can demonstrate my abilities and my conditions ", He was asked about why he does not play for Real Madrid.

"It is a good question, I would also like to know," he said with a laugh and replied: "When you win important titles with players you have trusted and when you have the base, it is difficult to change. Too It is complicated when your coach does not give you minutes permanently, it becomes difficult ”.

James Rodriguez, who claimed to have no problems with Zidane was "eternally grateful to Bayern Munich", club in which he was for two seasons under the orders of Jupp Heynckes.

“He brought out an incredible level of me. It is a top club, but the one who did not want to continue was me. They wanted to make use of the option to buy, but I spoke to a leader not to do it because I was not comfortable and I was not happy ”, he concluded.

