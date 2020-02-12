James Robin could direct the new version of 'Cluedo'

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The last thing that is known about the next remake of 'Clue' is that it will bring together Ryan Reynolds with the writers of 'Deadpool', Rhett Reese Y Paul Wernick. At first he shuffled to Jason Bateman, who has been directing projects for television like 'Ozark'. However now, Bateman has left the project. And according to Variety, there is another new director in the spotlight: James bobin.

This filmmaker made his big screen debut in 2011 with 'The Muppets'. Years later he has been in charge of the Disney sequel, 'Alice Through the Looking Glass', and last year he premiered 'Dora and the Lost City'. Now the director is in talks to take charge of this new project.

NurPhotoGetty Images

At the moment no more names sound to join the cast of this film, but since 20th Century it is said that several important names join Reynolds.

The original 1985 film, titled in Spain as 'The Game of Suspicion', based on the Hasbro board game, followed six guests who were anonymously invited to a strange mansion. After the host is killed, visitors should cooperate with the staff to identify the killer as new victims appear. The cast included Christopher Lloyd, Madeline Khan or Tim curry.

Based on the classic Hasbro board game, the IP originally appeared in a 1985 murder mystery comedy that followed six guests who were anonymously invited to a strange mansion for dinner, but after they kill their host, they must cooperate with staff to identify the murderer while victims are added.