 James Purefoy, Edward Hogg and Jessye Romeo join the second season of Pennyworth

The prequel series of Batman of Epix (or Starz in the case of Spain), "Pennyworth", adds three actors as recurring roles for the second season, announced last October its renewal. The series about the adventures of Alfred incorporates to its distribution to James Purefoy (“The Following”), Edward Hogg ("Taboo") Y Jessye Romeo ("Curfew"). They are added returns Ramon Tikaram ("Brassic", "The Victim") Y Harriet slater (“Faunutland and the Lost Magic”) as regular.

Purefoy interprets the Captain Gulliver Troy, a SAS agent described as "charismatic, gross cultured and a powerful man of appetites – be it drinking, women or danger." For its part, Hogg interprets the Colonel Salt, a villain described as an "aspiring despot disguised as an obedient official, Salt is a calculating killer, either by pen or by sword." Romeo will embody the art student Katie Browning, described as "fair, challenging and wonderfully naive." The three roles seem to be completely new characters, created specifically for the series, without any connection to the DC Comics universe.

As we said, we also had the return of Tikaram as the charming and sarcastic Inspector Victor Aziz, and Slater's as Sandra Onslow, the young star of the 60s and Alfie's girlfriend.

In addition to the leading actor Jack Bannon, in the second season we will also have Emma Paetz, Hainsley Lloyd Bennett, Ryan Fletcher, Dorothy Atkinson and Polly Walker, with Jason Flemyng and the multi-award-winning artist Paloma Faith.

This new season of 10 episodes began production in the United Kingdom this January at the Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden, with views of its premiere on Epix in this summer of 2020.

Via information | Deadline