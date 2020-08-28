James McAvoy, Daisy Ridley and Willem Dafoe voice actors of the videogame Twelve Minutes

Share it:

The Annapurna videogame division is developing a new game, and for the occasion has decided to gather some prominent Hollywood stars for dubbing: James McAvoy, Daisy Ridley e Willem Dafoe.

The X-Men actor, Star Wars star and Vincent Van Gogh performer will take part in the interactive thriller Twelve Minutes as voice actors.

The game, of which you can also find the trailer at the bottom of the news, has as its protagonist a man (McAvoy), who, during a romantic evening with his wife (Ridley), is faced with an attack by an intruder (Dafoe). When the man tries to stop the attacker, he is shot in the head and finds himself living the evening again from the beginning, stuck in a 12-minute time loop.

Gamers, explains the Hollywood Reporter, must being able to solve the crime and get everything back to normal.

The director of the video game, Luis Antonio, said: “I’m thrilled that such an incredible cast can bring all the nuances and intricacies of Twelve Minutes’ characters to life. This experience brings together movies and video games, and these extraordinary actors are perfect for the challenge of bringing this new kind of entertainment to the screen.“.

Equally enthusiastic must also be the actors in question, and in particular Daisy Ridley, given that, according to her, immediately after Star Wars she struggled to find new engagements.

We don’t have a release date for Twelve Minutes yet, but we know that Sara available for PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.