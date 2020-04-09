 James Marsden reflects on X-Men franchise success after 20 years

Share it:

The actor James Marsden He returns, as he has been doing for the past few weeks, to look back on his time as Cyclops in the original X-Men trilogy. A saga that, as we know, had an impressive impact, and helped to a great extent, that superhero movies are experiencing the great moment they are experiencing today.

On this occasion, he spoke of the milestone that was reached with the first film of the year 2000, and spoke of the importance that the first films have managed to maintain. In fact, Marsden claims he is completely surprised by the success of that first movie and everything that has been built from there, because he was aware that if it turned out well, that film could bear fruit, but he never imagined that it would work for this entire saga.

I think we all expected it to become what it has become, and we knew it had the power to do so with the legacy of the X-Men universe. They have been around since 1962, 1963 … So, when we started, they were 40 years of history and superfans. So we knew that if we did it right, this could be something forever, for a long, long time. I expected it, but did not anticipate that they would continue to do so. I thought maybe they would do 4 or 5 of them after success, but how many have they done now, 10? So it's kind of crazy and really cool. Obviously I am not part of all of them, but you exist in that universe and it is always something that I have been very proud of. It was definitely the first time in my career that I said: ‘Now I am part of something really special, and this is a once in a lifetime opportunity’. It's weird to know that you're part of something special while you're shooting. You often film it and it becomes a kind of surprise hit, like in 'Noahs diary' or something like that, where no one knew when you were shooting it. But during the X-Men movies, it was like, ‘Well, this is something unique. This is something special ’.

James Marsden first appeared as Cyclops in the original X-Men movie. He played the character a total of four times, although his role, instead of going to more, was losing importance. In fact, it briefly appeared in "X-Men: The Final Decision" and has a mere cameo in "X-Men: Days of Future Past".

