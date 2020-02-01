 James Marsden recalls the hardest part of being Cyclops and advises the next actor

Share it:

The other day we brought you the actor's statements James Marsden in which he commented to be open to return to the world of superheroes, after playing Scott Summer / Cyclops in the original X-Men films. In a new interview, the actor has delved deeper into his time as the mutant, to comment on the biggest difficulties he had when interpreting the character, in addition to offering some advice to what will be his successor when Marvel Studios decides to recover mutants for UCM.

Marsden explains that the biggest challenge was establish eye contact with other actors, because these could not see his eyes, and therefore it was difficult to give life to the character he played almost two decades ago.

The biggest challenge was that the public and the other actors could never see your eyes. It was definitely an impediment to bring a personality and energy to the character. For a character that is also very, by nature, very book. A kind of Boy Scout, "do the right thing." It is the contrast of the Wolverine character, who moves more by instinct, a little more unpredictable and aggressive.

As for a possible successor, the actor offers some advice:

I would simply say accept it. Take charge of the character, and make it yours. Comic book fans will tell you ‘it has to be that way’. Find a new way to make it interesting. Because it's hard to get something interesting and great and different when nobody sees you in the eye. Which is obviously, you know, the main part of the character.

Via information | Collider