 James Marsden insists on his interest in being Cyclops again and is in contact with Kevin Feige

February 18, 2020
Maria Rivera
Cyclops in movie X-Men (2000)

The actor James Marsden He does not stop commenting on his interviews, as he has been doing for a few weeks, that he would be open to participate again in a Marvel movie if the opportunity arises. The last time he did it was during an interview with Screen Rant following the premiere of "Sonic, the movie", not cutting at all in hiding their wishes to reinterpret the mutant Cyclops as he did in the 20th Century Fox X-Men movies. As he explains, he keeps very good memories of that time, and therefore it would cost him a lot to say no.

I watch those three movies I was in and it became a big part of my life. It was a family, all of them. And I was very grateful. They were 40 years, at that time, of backstory and iconic characters, dear characters. So I'd be a fool if I said no to that. Of course it would be (open to it).

Like Patrick Stewart, who played Xavier and who revealed that he had conversations with Kevin Feige about the future of the franchise – although without Stewart being involved – Marsden also reveals that he is friends with Feige and therefore has conversations from time to time. when, although there is nothing decided on what can result from all this.

Who knows where that universe is going? Feige is still my friend and we talk from time to time, but you don't know where he is going. Right now he is with all the young people, with all the children. But I would never object to returning to that. I have a special place in my heart for that experience.

