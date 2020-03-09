James Mardsen talks about 'Enchanted 2'

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

We anticipated a few days ago that the sequel to the cult classic (yes, cult classic I said) 'Enchanted' was underway. After many rumors and comings and goings, the project seems to be confirmed as it finally officially has a director at the helm of the film: Adam Shankman, director of 'Hairspray'.

Amy Adams is more than willing to return and reinterpret Giselle, just like Patrick Dempsey. The last to join has been James Mardsen, who played Prince Edward, Giselle's first love before reaching our world. In Variety's BIG TICKET podcast, Mardsen has spoken about the sequel, which for now responds to the name of 'Disenchanted'. And he seems to be interested in the project, but if it is done in the near future.

"I hope we will do it. Soon I will not be agile and young enough to be jumping on buses and brandishing swords."

Disney

James Mardsen turns 46 this 2020 and still doing adventure movies from time to time. The last? 'Sonic', in which he plays Sheriff Tom Wachowski. In his future projects he might well appear 'Disenchanted'. Recall that his character ended up falling in love with Nancy's character, Robert's fiancée (played by Patrick Dempsey) and returned with her to the magical magical world that was Andalasia.

Rumors claim that the film will have a Giselle disenchanted with the real world and wishing to return to her kingdom, and obviously it would be perfect for all the characters from the first installment to return.