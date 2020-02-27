James Mangold will direct Indiana Jones 5 instead of Steven Spielberg

Share it:

The address of Indiana Jones 5 It has fallen into the hands of James Mangold less than two months after filming begins. This means that Steven Spielberg will no longer be in charge, although he will remain the producer.

According to Variety, the decision has been made by Spielberg himself, who says he wants to leave the franchise in the hands of a new generation. It is also commented that George Lucas is not involved in any way in this movie.

Who is still linked to the project is Harrison Ford, who recently confirmed that they would begin recording in April to reach the premiere date, currently set on July 9, 2021.

Spielberg is currently finishing his work with the new West Side Story, which will be released in theaters this year. He has been in charge of directing the four films of the Indiana Jones saga, in whose stories Lucas was credited. The script was originally commissioned to the writer of The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, David Koepp, but in 2018 it was ceded to Jonathan Kasdan, screenwriter of Han Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Mangold has recently directed Ford v. Ferrari with Christian Bale and Matt Damon, getting several high awards and important nominations. Last month there were rumors about a meeting with Mangold and Damin to adapt the novel The Force for 20th Century Studios by Disney.

This news comes less than a month from the statements of Kathleen Kennedy in which she said that the script had to receive some small adjustments before the team could begin production.

"We are working on it, taking the script to where we want it to be and that is when we are ready to start. Harrison Ford will be involved, yes. It will not be a restart; It is a continuation. Is impatient".

Little is known about Indiana Jones 5 except that Spielberg had no intention of killing the protagonist and that Ford does not seem to be returning for a sixth film.